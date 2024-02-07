All Sections
Nearly 70% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, survey shows

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 February 2024, 14:22
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

In January, Ukrainians continued to show their trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, TV presenter and volunteer Serhii Prytula and Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Source: opinion poll by Razumkov Centre, conducted from 19 to 25 January

Details: Survey data shows that trust in Zelenskyy is rated at 69%, Kim at 58%, Prytula at 54%, and Kuleba at 50%. 

The majority expressed distrust in MP and former Prime Minister Yuliia Tymoshenko (80.5%); Zelenskyy's former adviser Oleksii Arestovych (79%); lawmaker Yurii Boiko (78%); Ukraine's fifth president Petro Poroshenko (70%); MP Mariana Bezuhla (66%); Davyd Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People faction (58%), as well as Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, (55.5%) and Ruslan Stefanchuk, the head of the parliament (50.5%).

Respondents more frequently expressed trust than distrust in the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak (44% and 32% respectively); the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk (40% and 22%); Minister of Defence Rustem Umierov (33% and 27%), and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko (28% and 23%).

The percentages of those who trust and those who do not trust the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksii Danilov are nearly equal, at 36% and 35.5%, respectively.

Note: The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Centre's sociological service from 19 to 25 January 2024, using the face-to-face method. In total, 2,000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

Background: At the end of December 2023, the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, in collaboration with the Razumkov Centre sociological service, presented survey results indicating that public trust in Zelenskyy was at 71%.

