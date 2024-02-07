All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


An unconstitutional mobilisation bill would be almost impossible to adopt – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 7 February 2024, 22:25
An unconstitutional mobilisation bill would be almost impossible to adopt – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary
Oleksii Danilov. Photo:National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has said that the likelihood that the provisions of the updated draft law on mobilisation would not comply with the Ukrainian Constitution is "close to zero".

Source: Danilov in an episode of Ukrainska Pravda. Summary

Quote from Danilov: "Neither the MPs who are politically responsible for voting nor the president of Ukraine will allow unconstitutional provisions to be included in this law."

Advertisement:

Details: He also stressed that it is important for the law to be fair and clear for the public.

Quote from Danilov: "This law must be fair and understandable for the whole of society. It should not have interpretations that some people 'read to the left and others to the right'. It has to be simple and clear, so that everyone understands what it is about."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: National Security and Defence CouncilDanilovmobilisationConstitution
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
National Security and Defence Council
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Russian individuals using Ukrainian documents
Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary comments on strengthening air defence
Zelenskyy enacts Security Council's decision on organising protection of critical infrastructure facilities
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: