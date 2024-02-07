An unconstitutional mobilisation bill would be almost impossible to adopt – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has said that the likelihood that the provisions of the updated draft law on mobilisation would not comply with the Ukrainian Constitution is "close to zero".

Source: Danilov in an episode of Ukrainska Pravda.

Quote from Danilov: "Neither the MPs who are politically responsible for voting nor the president of Ukraine will allow unconstitutional provisions to be included in this law."

Details: He also stressed that it is important for the law to be fair and clear for the public.

Quote from Danilov: "This law must be fair and understandable for the whole of society. It should not have interpretations that some people 'read to the left and others to the right'. It has to be simple and clear, so that everyone understands what it is about."

