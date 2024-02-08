All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians blocks access to Google services on temporary occupied territories of Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 8 February 2024, 06:40
Russians blocks access to Google services on temporary occupied territories of Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty images

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians have been blocking access to Google services on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) 

Quote: "Residents of a number of settlements in the south do not have access to YouTube, the Google search engine, Gmail and other Alphabet services. 

Advertisement:

In this way, the enemy not only strengthens their control over the information field, but also encourages them (the locals  – ed.) to switch to 'Russian analogues'."

Details: The NRC added that the Yandex company transmitted information to the Russians and helped track the movement of Ukrainians on the temporarily occupied territories.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupation
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
occupation
Russians plan to swap convicted collaborators for their prisoners of war – photo
Occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant faces staff shortage of 50% – IAEA
Ukraine has disabled a third of Russian Black Sea Fleet's ships
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: