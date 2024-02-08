Russians blocks access to Google services on temporary occupied territories of Ukraine
Thursday, 8 February 2024, 06:40
Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians have been blocking access to Google services on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)
Quote: "Residents of a number of settlements in the south do not have access to YouTube, the Google search engine, Gmail and other Alphabet services.
Advertisement:
In this way, the enemy not only strengthens their control over the information field, but also encourages them (the locals – ed.) to switch to 'Russian analogues'."
Details: The NRC added that the Yandex company transmitted information to the Russians and helped track the movement of Ukrainians on the temporarily occupied territories.
Support UP or become our patron!