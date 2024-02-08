Russians blocks access to Google services on temporary occupied territories of Ukraine

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians have been blocking access to Google services on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Quote: "Residents of a number of settlements in the south do not have access to YouTube, the Google search engine, Gmail and other Alphabet services.

In this way, the enemy not only strengthens their control over the information field, but also encourages them (the locals – ed.) to switch to 'Russian analogues'."

Details: The NRC added that the Yandex company transmitted information to the Russians and helped track the movement of Ukrainians on the temporarily occupied territories.

