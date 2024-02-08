All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ground Forces Commander arrives on Bakhmut front

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 8 February 2024, 11:14
Ground Forces Commander arrives on Bakhmut front
Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has visited military units holding the defensive line on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Ground Forces 

Quote: "The enemy is trying to break through our defences in the area of Chasiv Yar and is resorting to localised actions by small assault groups under the cover of drones and artillery. They are widely using kamikaze drones and electronic warfare.

Advertisement:

The situation is tense, requiring constant monitoring of the situation and prompt decision-making on the ground."

Details: Syrskyi was reportedly briefed by brigade commanders about the current situation. He assessed the effectiveness of Ukrainian firepower and considered new ways to improve it.

He also discussed with the commanders of units the likely tactics of the Russians and options for further development of the fighting.

After that, they jointly planned scenarios to repel the Russian occupiers and prevent them from advancing.

As a result of the work on the Bakhmut front, Syrskyi made a number of decisions – "in particular, to concentrate the main efforts in crucial areas and to use firepower manoeuvres."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BakhmutwarArmed Forces
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Bakhmut
Ukraine's Armed Forces report success near Klishchiivka
Numbers of Russians increases on Bakhmut front – ISW
Fighting around Bakhmut: Russians trying to advance towards Chasiv Yar – ISW
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: