Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 February 2024, 23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
Celeste Wallander, US Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs. Photo by CNN

Commenting on the changes in Ukraine's military leadership, Celeste Wallander, US Assistant Secretary of Defence, has reaffirmed the US’s readiness to work with the new Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: European Pravda, citing Wallander, quoted by Reuters

Details: The Pentagon aide stressed that "Zelenskyy is the president of his country and Ukraine, unlike Russia, has a democratic civilian control of the military."

"The United States respects and will work with whoever the democratically elected government, the leader, President Zelenskyy, chooses to be his commander-in-chief, and we will work effectively with General Syrskyi – we already have," she added.

Wallander called Syrskyi "an experienced, successful commander".

There have been weeks of speculation in Ukraine that the president was going to dismiss General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Finally, on 8 February, Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi simultaneously announced a joint meeting and changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces. Zelenskyy later appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Washington Post, citing two sources familiar with the discussion, reported on 2 February that the Ukrainian government had informed the White House of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

