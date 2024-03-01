All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No one in Europe is going to send troops to Ukraine – Czech PM

Friday, 1 March 2024, 08:24
No one in Europe is going to send troops to Ukraine – Czech PM
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said that "no one in Europe" is going to send troops to Ukraine.

Source: Czech news agency CTK with reference to Fiala's statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fiala said that the issue of sending troops took up a minimum of time at Monday's Paris summit on assistance to Ukraine. The idea was put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement:

"Wouldn't it be useful if some soldiers, for example, from France, were on the territory of Ukraine – not fighting there, but helping with training," Fiala recounted Macron’s idea.

Fiala said that the vast majority of participants in the Paris summit concluded that the issue of sending troops would not be discussed or even considered further. 

"This is not a topic [for discussion] because the idea is unacceptable for the vast majority of countries," Fiala stressed.

"No one in Europe is going to send troops to Ukraine," Fiala added, answering questions, including whether Czech diplomats had detailed information in advance about the topics to be discussed at the Paris summit.

He did not want to reveal the nature of the information he had about the meeting but said that all the necessary information had been available.

"I don't think there is a need to dramatise and scare people with things that no one has proposed and is not proposing in the way they are being interpreted," Fiala added.

Background:

  • Most NATO countries have ruled out sending their troops to Ukraine, including such major players as Germany, the UK and the US.
  • Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Wednesday that he was grateful for the debate initiated by Macron.
  • Estonian PM Kaja Kallas also supported Macron's idea of Western troops in Ukraine.
  • Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's statements, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.
  • On 29 February, Macron said that all his statements about Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine – including the possibility of sending Western troops, which has caused a stir – had been carefully considered.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Czechiaaid for Ukrainearmy
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Czechia
Visegrád Group leaders publicly clash over war in Ukraine
Czech President grants permission for 20 citizens to join Ukrainian Armed Forces
Czechia assembles countries to finance transfer of 800,000 munitions to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: