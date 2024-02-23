All Sections
Czechia assembles countries to finance transfer of 800,000 munitions to Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 21:18
The flag of Czechia. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czechia is seeking to organise a group of countries to help finance the supply of 800,000 munitions to Ukraine, as recently mentioned by Czech President Petr Pavel.

Source: European Pravda, Bloomberg

Details: The Czech Defence Ministry said on Friday that it was coordinating the effort and had secured preliminary commitments from Canada and Denmark, as well as other countries that wished not to be named.

The Financial Times previously reported that the amount needed to supply Ukraine with ammunition is US$1.5 billion.

Officials in Prague said they could not provide any details of the financing or on the source of the ammunition.

Pavel said that Czechia had found up to 800,000 NATO standard-calibre munitions, which Czechia could send to Ukraine in a few weeks if it received funding for them to be supplied.

Subjects: CzechiaArmed ForcesweaponsUkraine
