Skhid (East) Air Command has destroyed a Kh-59 air-launched guided missile over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Skhid (East) Air Command on Facebook

Quote: "A Kh-59 air-launched guided missile was downed in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Skhid Air Command."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!