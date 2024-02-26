All Sections
Air Force downs 9 attack drones and 3 missiles overnight

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 February 2024, 08:07
Ukrainian flag. Stock photo: Serhii Naiev on Telegram

The Russians attacked Ukraine with seven missiles and 14 Shahed attack drones on the night of 25-26 February, and three missiles and nine drones were destroyed.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, three Kh-59 air-launched missiles and a Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They also launched Shahed attack drones from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat operations, air defence forces destroyed three Kh-59 air-launched missiles and nine Shahed drones within Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."

Details: It is reported that anti-aircraft missile units, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

Subjects: Shahed dronemissile strikeUkraine's Air Force
