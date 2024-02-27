All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force downs 11 out of 13 attack drones and 2 out of 6 missiles overnight; 1 drone enters Moldovan airspace

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 27 February 2024, 08:11
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with six missiles and 13 Shahed attack drones on the night of 26-27 February; a total of two missiles and 11 drones were destroyed.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram; Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat operations, Ukraine’s air defence destroyed two Kh-59 guided missiles and 11 Shahed attack drones within Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts."

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, and four Kh-59 air-launched missiles and one Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Donetsk oblasts.

The Shahed drones were launched from the territory of Russia last night, namely Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblasts.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South stated that both missiles targeted at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were destroyed.

A total of four Shahed drones were shot down in Kirovohrad Oblast.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South emphasised that the Russians provocatively directed one of the drones to cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border in Odesa Oblast.

The drone reportedly flew over the territory of the neighbouring state for several kilometres and re-entered Ukrainian airspace, where it was subsequently destroyed by air defence.

Background:

