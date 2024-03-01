All Sections
EU to tighten control over Ukraine's grain exports to ease farmers' concerns

Economichna PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 21:11
Photo: Getty Images

The European Union will tighten control on the compliance with the agreements by hauliers transporting grain from Ukraine. The intention is to calm the discontent of EU farmers and promote open trade, which benefits the entire bloc.

Source: Adina Vălean, European Commissioner for Transport, Reuters reports

Reuters reports that farmers across Europe are protesting against a range of issues, including what they see as unfair competition from Ukraine.

Many, particularly in Ukraine's neighbouring countries, claim that their interests have been hurt by EU’s attempts to open "solidarity lanes", abolish customs duties and introduce other measures to help Kyiv get grain to market amid the Russian invasion.

Quote: "Closing borders is never a good idea, even less borders with a neighbour in such need of connectivity. As long as the agreements are implemented correctly, there shouldn't be problems, and we are working on strengthening implementation," said Adina Vălean, European Commissioner for Transport, in an interview with Reuters.

"In other words, we must check to ensure operators are not overstepping agreements, that they can only do bilateral operations, that ... they have the right to transit."

EU countries can also benefit from this trade, Vălean said. Exports by road to Ukraine from Poland, Romania and Slovakia grew by double digits, exceeding the growth in the volume of goods coming from Ukraine to these countries.

Subjects: EUUkraine
