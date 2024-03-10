All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia plans to start defence production at facility in occupied Donetsk

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 10 March 2024, 03:30
Russia plans to start defence production at facility in occupied Donetsk
Rostech. Photo: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Russian state-owned defence corporation Rostec, which is engaged in the theft of obsolete technologies, has plans to exploit the industrial capacities of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Resin is to be produced at the facilities of the Institute of Physical and Organic Chemistry at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk. Such a step could make the institute part of the Russian military industrial complex.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Therefore, everything that the Russian Federation touches becomes a solid military base, because Russia brings only war and death to the world."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupation
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
occupation
Ukrainian military spokesman explains which settlements Russians target after capturing Avdiivka
10 more Ukrainian children brought back from temporarily occupied territories
Public sector worker salary arrears grow in occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: