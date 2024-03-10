Russian state-owned defence corporation Rostec, which is engaged in the theft of obsolete technologies, has plans to exploit the industrial capacities of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Resin is to be produced at the facilities of the Institute of Physical and Organic Chemistry at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk. Such a step could make the institute part of the Russian military industrial complex.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Therefore, everything that the Russian Federation touches becomes a solid military base, because Russia brings only war and death to the world."

Support UP or become our patron!