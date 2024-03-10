Russia loses 900 soldiers and over 100 pieces of equipment over past 24 hours
Sunday, 10 March 2024, 08:21
Russian forces lost 900 troops, 19 tanks, 38 artillery systems and two air defence systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 424,060 (+900) military personnel;
- 6,731 (+19) tanks;
- 12,850 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,466 (+38) artillery systems;
- 1,015 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 709 (+2) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,082 (+41) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,919 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,752 (+69) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,672 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
