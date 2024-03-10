All Sections
Russia loses 900 soldiers and over 100 pieces of equipment over past 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 10 March 2024, 08:21
Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces lost 900 troops, 19 tanks, 38 artillery systems and two air defence systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 424,060 (+900) military personnel;
  • 6,731 (+19) tanks;
  • 12,850 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,466 (+38) artillery systems;
  • 1,015 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 709 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,082 (+41) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,919 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 13,752 (+69) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,672 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

