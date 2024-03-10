Russia loses 900 soldiers and over 100 pieces of equipment over past 24 hours

Russian forces lost 900 troops, 19 tanks, 38 artillery systems and two air defence systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

424,060 (+900) military personnel;

6,731 (+19) tanks;

12,850 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;

10,466 (+38) artillery systems;

1,015 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

709 (+2) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,082 (+41) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,919 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,752 (+69) vehicles and tankers;

1,672 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

