Russian and Ukrainian forces clash 53 times today, with most Russian assaults occurring across 2 fronts – General Staff report

Russian forces carried out the largest number of assaults on the Novopavlivka and Avdiivka fronts on Sunday, 10 March, with a total of 53 clashes taking place between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 10 March

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 53 times. Russian forces carried out 3 missile strikes and 74 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 69 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

Advertisement:

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Muraveinia, Kopiiky and Sinne (Sumy Oblast) and Velykyi Burluk and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast). Around 30 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Kostobobriv and Huta-Studenetska (Chernihiv Oblast); Stara Huta, Kopiiky and Popivka (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Strilecha, Starytsia and Volokhivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake assault operations on the Kupiansk front, but they deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled 6 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) on the Lyman front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Novoyehorivka and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 20 civilian settlements, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne an Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 3 Russian assaults near Andriivka and Klishchiivka and to the east of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians made attempts to improve their tactical positions. Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Druzhba and New-York (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces also repelled 14 Russian assaults near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where the Russians carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Oleksandropil (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Berdychi, Semenivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces made 18 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Vuhledar, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions to the south of Novodarivka and to the northwest of Verbove 3 times. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Orikhiv, Piatykhatky and Novoandriivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Robotyne and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, Russian forces made 1 attempt to push the Ukrainian forces out of the footholds they had gained on Dnipro’s left (east) bank. More than 30 civilian settlements, including Kherson, Tiahynka, Ivanivka and Krynky (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian artillery fire.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 10 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 2 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 1 electronic warfare system, and 2 air defence systems.

Support UP or become our patron!