Russians attack most actively on Novopavlivka front – General Staff

A total of 73 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces took place over the last day. On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops more than 30 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 March

Details: In total, the Russians launched 5 missile strikes and 95 airstrikes, and fired 136 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Over the past day, settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks in the vicinity of Terny and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled six Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 Russian attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops more than 30 times.

On the Orikhiv front, eight Russian attacks were repelled east of Levadne, Robotyne and west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck eight areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one area where Russian personnel were concentrated, and struck an electronic warfare station and a Russian air defence system.

