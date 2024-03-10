All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack most actively on Novopavlivka front – General Staff

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 10 March 2024, 07:39
Russians attack most actively on Novopavlivka front – General Staff
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 73 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces took place over the last day. On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops more than 30 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 March

Details: In total, the Russians launched 5 missile strikes and 95 airstrikes, and fired 136 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Advertisement:

Over the past day, settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks in the vicinity of Terny and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled six Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 Russian attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops more than 30 times.

On the Orikhiv front, eight Russian attacks were repelled east of Levadne, Robotyne and west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck eight areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one area where Russian personnel were concentrated, and struck an electronic warfare station and a Russian air defence system.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
General Staff
Russian forces made 21 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report
Total of 63 combat clashes occur on front line over past 24 hours – General Staff report
Russian forces launch 67 airstrikes over past 24 hours – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: