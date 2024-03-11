Freedom in every detail: Mstyslav Chernov collects Oscar in suit with hidden meaning – photo

Mstyslav Chernov, center, during the live telecast of the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Getty Images

Online discussion of this year's Oscars continues, including the stars’ outfits and interesting moments from the ceremony, particularly the first Oscar ever awarded to a Ukrainian film, which was given to director Mstyslav Chernov, photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka and journalist Vasylisa Stepanenko for their documentary 20 Days in Mariupol.

The whole crew chose black outfits for the ceremony, but a symbolic lining inside Chernov's jacket gave his outfit an interesting twist. The suit was specially made for the director by Indposhiv. The lining is a deep blue, with the Ukrainian word for "freedom" written on it in yellow letters.

The crew of the film that brought Ukraine its first-ever Oscar. Chernov noted in his acceptance speech that he "wished he had never made this film". Freedom in every detail. Photo: Indposhiv on Instagram

