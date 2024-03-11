Zelenskyy reacts to Ukraine winning its first-ever Oscar: We remember every day of Mariupol

The creators of the film 20 Days in Mariupol at the Oscars. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude to the creators of the film 20 Days in Mariupol, which has won the Oscar 2024 in the Best Feature Documentary category.

Zelenskyy called the award "an opportunity to speak out loudly about Russia's war against Ukraine".

"We remember every day of this war, every day of Mariupol, its defenders will never be forgotten. We remember everyone who fought for the city. We remember and we must release all the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal [steel plant in that city] who are still being held in inhumane conditions in Russian captivity," the president said.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also mentioned journalists from all over the world who reveal the truth about Ukraine's struggle.

"I express my gratitude to everyone who spreads the truth about this war, about the bravery of our people and the pain of our nation. The truth overcomes everything. I also thank everyone in the world who has supported our country and our people since the early days of this war. Together, we must protect lives," Zelenskyy stressed.

The film 20 Days in Mariupol was created by director Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and producer Vasylisa Stepanenko. They stayed in the city of Mariupol at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and recorded the early stages of Russia's devastation of the Ukrainian city.

The film became the highest-grossing documentary in Ukraine last year, earning 500,000 UAH [roughly US$13,000] in its first weekend alone.

Background: In January 2024, the film 20 Days in Mariupol won a BAFTA (British Academy Film and Television Award).

Support UP or become our patron!