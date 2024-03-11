All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy reacts to Ukraine winning its first-ever Oscar: We remember every day of Mariupol

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 15:55
Zelenskyy reacts to Ukraine winning its first-ever Oscar: We remember every day of Mariupol
The creators of the film 20 Days in Mariupol at the Oscars. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude to the creators of the film 20 Days in Mariupol, which has won the Oscar 2024 in the Best Feature Documentary category.

Zelenskyy called the award "an opportunity to speak out loudly about Russia's war against Ukraine".

"We remember every day of this war, every day of Mariupol, its defenders will never be forgotten. We remember everyone who fought for the city. We remember and we must release all the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal [steel plant in that city] who are still being held in inhumane conditions in Russian captivity," the president said.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also mentioned journalists from all over the world who reveal the truth about Ukraine's struggle.

"I express my gratitude to everyone who spreads the truth about this war, about the bravery of our people and the pain of our nation. The truth overcomes everything. I also thank everyone in the world who has supported our country and our people since the early days of this war. Together, we must protect lives," Zelenskyy stressed.

The film 20 Days in Mariupol was created by director Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and producer Vasylisa Stepanenko. They stayed in the city of Mariupol at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and recorded the early stages of Russia's devastation of the Ukrainian city.

The film became the highest-grossing documentary in Ukraine last year, earning 500,000 UAH [roughly US$13,000] in its first weekend alone.

Background: In January 2024, the film 20 Days in Mariupol won a BAFTA (British Academy Film and Television Award).

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: