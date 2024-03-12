All Sections
Former Wagner Group mercenary detained at Chisinau Airport en route to Transnistria

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 12 March 2024, 13:04
Photo: Point.md

A Russian citizen, identified as a former member of the Wagner Group private military company, was apprehended at Chisinau Airport whilst attempting to reach Transnistria.

Source: European Pravda; Point

Details: According to the testimony made during the security check, the 36-year-old man said he was on a short visit to Moldova and was on his way to visit a friend living in the Transnistria region.

Upon further investigation, the "friend" turned out to be waiting near the airport, and tried to mislead the security authorities by denying his connection to the traveller.

The Russian citizen was denied permission to enter Moldova under current security protocols, having been deemed high-risk.

He was returned by air to the state from which he arrived.

Background:

  • On the eve, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova announced that it summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov over reports of unauthorised polling stations for the so-called Russian presidential election being opened on Moldovan territory.
  • Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi said that the country faces multiple threats from Russia on its journey to EU membership.

