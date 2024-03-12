All Sections
IAEA chief does not consider Ukrainian personnel's lack of access to Zaporizhzhia power plant a threat to nuclear safety

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 13:52
IAEA chief does not consider Ukrainian personnel's lack of access to Zaporizhzhia power plant a threat to nuclear safety
Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Stock photo: getty Images

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has stated that limiting Ukrainian personnel’s access to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) does not pose a direct threat to nuclear security.

Source: Reuters

Quote: "The situation is not sustainable in the long term. At the same time, in the present configuration in shutdown, the staff that is there can do the job," Grossi said in an interview with Reuters.

Details: Asked whether there are security concerns due to the restriction of Ukrainian personnel's access to the power plant, Grossi responded "not directly". 

Last week, the IAEA Board of Governors voted to demand that Russia withdraw from the power plant and hand over control to Ukrainian authorities.

While some Ukrainian workers are currently working alongside Russians to run the power plant, others have been denied access because they refuse to sign new Russian contracts.

Grossi estimates that there are approximately 100 holdouts. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has stated that this was "another Russian lie" and that the true figure was 380, adding that the lack of staffing meant the situation was "moving to (a) nuclear accident".

"This is a matter of a bit of subjectivity," Grossi said Tuesday, explaining the discrepancy in the numbers.

Background: 

