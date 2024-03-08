All Sections
IAEA demands that Russia immediately return Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukrainian control

Friday, 8 March 2024, 10:18
IAEA meeting. Photo: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has approved a draft resolution on nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine by a majority vote.

Source: Press service of Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Details: In particular, the document urges Russia to urgently withdraw all unauthorised personnel, including military forces, from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and to immediately return the plant to the full control of the relevant Ukrainian authorities under the existing licence issued by Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate. This is essential to ensure ZNPP's safe and sustainable operation.

"The Russian Federation has openly expressed hostility to the Agency and deliberately challenged the credibility of the non-proliferation paradigm. By supporting the resolution drafted by Ukraine today, countries will send a clear message to Russia that it must cease its illegal activities. A vote in favour of this resolution demonstrates the IAEA's commitment and the need to restore security to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. After all, even a minor accident at Zaporizhzhia NPP could stop the future development of nuclear power in the world," said Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine's Energy Minister and Head of the Ukrainian delegation.

The adopted document also expressed grave concern over the unstable state of nuclear safety and security at the ZNPP, especially the lack of adequately qualified personnel on site, gaps in scheduled preventive maintenance, problems with supply chains, the vulnerable state of the plant’s water supply, external power supply problems, and the planting of anti-personnel mines in the buffer zone between the inner and outer perimeters of the facility.

Background: The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is staffed by half the required number of personnel, and the plant is nearing the end of its nuclear fuel life.

