Czechia finds 200,000 more artillery shells for Ukraine

In addition to the commitment to purchase 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine under a Czech-led initiative, Prague has received preliminary approval to purchase an additional 200,000 shells that can be bought by countries that have joined the initiative.

Source: Radio Prague International, citing an announcement by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on 12 March, reported by European Pravda

Details: Fiala said that 18 countries, including Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, had joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition from third countries.

"I consider this a great success. This is further proof that Czechia is a fully-fledged active player in European security policy, that it can use its advantages," Fiala said.

Fiala also stated that over the past two years, Czechia has delivered more than a million pieces of large-calibre ammunition to Ukraine.

Background: Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia had found up to 800,000 NATO standard-calibre shells that could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks if proper funding could be found.

Last week, the Czech prime minister announced that enough money had been raised to purchase the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells.

