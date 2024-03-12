All Sections
Czechia finds 200,000 more artillery shells for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 12 March 2024, 19:43
Czechia finds 200,000 more artillery shells for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

In addition to the commitment to purchase 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine under a Czech-led initiative, Prague has received preliminary approval to purchase an additional 200,000 shells that can be bought by countries that have joined the initiative.

Source: Radio Prague International, citing an announcement by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on 12 March, reported by European Pravda

Details: Fiala said that 18 countries, including Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, had joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition from third countries.

"I consider this a great success. This is further proof that Czechia is a fully-fledged active player in European security policy, that it can use its advantages," Fiala said.

Fiala also stated that over the past two years, Czechia has delivered more than a million pieces of large-calibre ammunition to Ukraine.

Background: Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia had found up to 800,000 NATO standard-calibre shells that could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks if proper funding could be found.

Last week, the Czech prime minister announced that enough money had been raised to purchase the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells.

Subjects: Czechiaaid for Ukraineweapons
