Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 19:27
Photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel has confirmed that Ukraine's allies have provided the funds necessary to deliver 800,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

Source: Czech news agency ČTK, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Czech president stressed that "as of this morning [7 March 2024], we have raised funds for purchasing a total of 800,000 pieces of ammunition".

Pavel added that the Czech government would then sign a memorandum with all the countries that have joined the initiative – currently 18 – and provide detailed information on the timeframe and further steps. He refused to specify the contributing countries and the corresponding figures.

The Czech president expects the ammunition to arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks". "It will be up to the expertise of our companies and the defence ministry to galvanise the whole process," he added.

Background:

