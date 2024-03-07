Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine
Czech President Petr Pavel has confirmed that Ukraine's allies have provided the funds necessary to deliver 800,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.
Source: Czech news agency ČTK, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The Czech president stressed that "as of this morning [7 March 2024], we have raised funds for purchasing a total of 800,000 pieces of ammunition".
Pavel added that the Czech government would then sign a memorandum with all the countries that have joined the initiative – currently 18 – and provide detailed information on the timeframe and further steps. He refused to specify the contributing countries and the corresponding figures.
The Czech president expects the ammunition to arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks". "It will be up to the expertise of our companies and the defence ministry to galvanise the whole process," he added.
Background:
- At the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel announced that Czechia had found up to 800,000 NATO standard-calibre shells that could be sent to Ukraine in a few weeks if funding was raised.
- Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Czechia had secured almost all the funds needed to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine. Norway was the last country to publicly announce its contribution, pledging US$150 million.
Support UP or become our patron!