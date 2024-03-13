All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service's drones attack three oil refineries in Russia at once – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 March 2024, 10:36
Oil refinery on fire in Ryazan, Russian. Photo: Astra

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) attacked three oil refineries in Russia with drones on the night of 12-13 March, namely those in Ryazan and Kstovo in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and Kirishi in Leningrad Oblast.

Source: An interlocutor of Ukrainska Pravda in the SSU

Details: As the source reported, these attacks are a continuation of a series of special operations against Russian refineries that the Security Service had previously launched.

Quote: "We are systematically implementing a well-calculated strategy to reduce Russia's economic potential. Our task is to deprive the enemy of resources and reduce the flow of oil money and fuel that the aggressor directs directly to the war effort and the killing of Ukrainian citizens."

Update: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda say that the Security Service of Ukraine, together with other representatives of the Armed Forces, attacked the Russian Aerospace Forces base in Buturlinovka and a military airfield in Voronezh using drones.

Background: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked Russia on the night of 12-13 March, with 65 UAVs supposedly destroyed. However, Russian Telegram channels report numerous drone strikes.

