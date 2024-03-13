All Sections
Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 March 2024, 10:19
Russian Defence Ministry claims 65 Ukrainian drones were downed in attacks on oil refinery and FSB building – photo

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked Russia on the night of 12-13 March, with 65 UAVs supposedly destroyed. However, Russian Telegram channels report drone strikes on an oil depot in Ryazan, an attack on a FSB building, and alleged hits on a residential building in Belgorod.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram; Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram; Russian Telegram channels

Quote from the Russian Defence Ministry: "Air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 58 UAVs over the territories of Belgorod (11 UAVs), Bryansk (8 UAVs), Voronezh (29 UAVs), Kursk (8 UAVs), Leningrad (1 UAV), and Ryazan (1 UAV) oblasts."

Details: Later, the ministry added that in the morning, an additional seven Ukrainian drones were allegedly downed – one in Belgorod Oblast and six in Voronezh Oblast. 

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels report that a drone attacked a FSB building in Belgorod.

 
Smoke above the FSB building, allegedly after a drone attack. 
Photo: Astra Telegram channel

The local governor, Gladkov, reported that another UAV allegedly crashed into a multi-storey building.

 
The building in Belgorod allegedly damaged in a drone attack.
Photo: Belplyus Telegram channel 

"One drone crashed into a high-rise building. There were no casualties as a result of the explosion; windows were shattered in several apartments, and the facade and roof of the building were damaged. Additionally, the blast wave caused minor damage to windows in two adjacent educational institutions," stated Gladkov.

It was also reported that UAVs attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan, resulting in a fire.

 
Fire at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan. 
Фото з telegram-каналу astra

