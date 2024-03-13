Rivne Oblast State Administration shows fortifications on northern border being set up – photo

Defensive fortifications are being installed on the northern border of Ukraine’s Rivne Oblast.

Source: a statement by Oleksandr Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast State Administration

Quote: "The construction of non-explosive barriers and platoon strongholds continues in close coordination with the military. In particular, construction workers are carrying out earthworks, arranging communication lines, etc."

Photo: Rivne Oblast State Administration

Background:

On 11 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss urgent issues such as the situation at the front, supplies of armaments and the construction of fortifications. "Three-lane defence stretching 2,000 kilometres is a large-scale task, though the pace is good. I look forward to its timely completion," he said.

