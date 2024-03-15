All Sections
Recent military aid package to Ukraine is unique case – Pentagon

Friday, 15 March 2024, 11:18
Sabrina Singh. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Defense has explained that the announcement of first US$300 million security assistance package for Ukraine this year was a "unique circumstance" amidst congressional opposition to additional funding.

Source: Sabrina Singh, spokeswoman for the US Department of Defense, at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The spokeswoman for the US Department of Defense responded to the question of whether other departments will see an opportunity to provide Ukraine with similar assistance after this money arrived at the Pentagon as a result of savings in contracts already signed to replace the weapons transferred to Kyiv.

Quote: "If there are any other contracts that come in under bid, we'd certainly keep you updated," Singh said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden believed it was critical to use those contracts to deliver an emergency aid package to Ukraine as the Russian army moved forward.

When asked if the US Army had such contracts, she stated that "it's only the Army right now." At the same time, Singh declined to confirm whether the US administration decided to transfer ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine, as reported by the media.

Earlier, the US announced the transfer of a US$300 million security assistance package to Ukraine, the first one since late 2023, as additional funding has been blocked by the US Congress.

The US Congress has failed to approve a new aid package for Ukraine, which has been in the works since autumn 2023, largely over Republicans and Democrats disagreeing over US border security measures that were part of the bill.

The US Senate voted to approve a bipartisan bill on aid for Ukraine in February 2024, but Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, a Republican, blocked the bill in Congress.

Johnson said that the Congress would consider the bill on additional funding for Ukraine as soon as federal government funding was in place.

