Pentagon may provide Ukraine with ATACMS missile modification with range up to 290 km – WSJ

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 15:23
Pentagon may provide Ukraine with ATACMS missile modification with range up to 290 km – WSJ
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the US Department of Defense is open to the transfer of longer-range ATACMS missiles.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Wall Street Journal

Details: Earlier, Pentagon officials insisted that the US Armed Forces should retain all of their long-range ATACMS missiles to meet their own military needs.

However, the US Department of Defense is now open to transferring longer-range ATACMS because the US military can now use the next-generation Precision Strike Missile, as US officials said.

They did not say, however, whether US President Joe Biden would approve the transfer of the ATACMS of this particular modification.

Background: The day before, the United States announced a US$300 million security assistance package to Ukraine – the first one in 2024 – amid blockages of additional funding in the US Congress.

Media reported that it would include long-range ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 160 kilometres.

