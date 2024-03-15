Russians shell Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one woman

Russian forces bombarded the village of Dolynka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery on the morning of 15 March, killing a 76-year-old woman.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy shelled the village of Dolynka, Polohy district, with artillery in the morning."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov said that shrapnel from a Russian shell struck a woman who was in the yard of her house, killing her on the spot.

Support UP or become our patron!