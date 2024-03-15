Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing almost 500 explosions and injuring 5 people in one day

Aftermath of the attack on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked Sumy Oblast 77 times during the past day, causing 450 explosions and injuring five people.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Local authorities say that 450 explosions were observed in the oblast. Mykolaiv, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorod hromadas came under Russian fire (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

The Russians deployed mortars, a tank, artillery, and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to strike Bilopillia hromada, causing 90 explosions. One person was injured as a result of an attack by MLRS.

The Russians fired mortars at Krasnopilia hromada, totalling seven explosions.

Khotin hromada was attacked by infantry fighting vehicles and artillery (12 explosions).

Seven artillery explosions were recorded in the Mykolaiv hromada.

The Russians used a kamikaze FPV-drone and mortars to attack Esman hromada, causing six explosions.

Russian forces used two air-dropped mines on the territory of Znob-Novhorod hromada.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada came under attack as the Russians used guided bombs, rockets, MLRS, artillery, mortars, and a kamikaze drone of the Lancet type. In total, there were 245 explosions within a day.

The Russians fired on Seredyna-Buda hromada from the territory of Russia with mortars, injuring four people.

In Shalyhyne hromada, they opened fire from artillery and dropped F-1 hand grenades from UAVs, with 26 explosions in total.

The Russians attacked Myropillia hromada with a kamikaze drone.

Yunakivka hromada was attacked by a tank and a kamikaze drone (five explosions).

