UN prepares report on torture of prisoners by Russians and killing of civilians in Mariupol

UN experts will present another report on Russia's crimes in the war against Ukraine next week, which will cover the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the bombing of civilians, especially in Mariupol.

Source: BBC Russian service with reference to its journalist in Geneva

Quote: "The document describes in detail the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as the merciless attacks against and bombings of the country's civilian population (especially in Mariupol)."

Details: The report draws on evidence from hundreds of eyewitnesses, including Ukrainian prisoners of war and deserters from the Russian military. UN investigators managed to interview them over the course of a dozen visits to Ukraine.

The authors of the document conclude that systematic torture is widespread: prisoners are regularly beaten, tortured with electric shocks and even mutilated.

"One of the former prisoners told investigators that at one point the pain became so unbearable that he began to beg his torturers for death. Russian deserters, for their part, confirm that senior officers order their subordinates to 'work hard and show no mercy'," the UN report says.

The report also describes in detail the indiscriminate bombing of civilians, hospitals and cultural sites, as well as the torture, rape and murder of Ukrainian civilians, and the illegal relocation of Ukrainian children to Russia, which is taking place in Russian-occupied cities.

In addition, evidence has been brought forth of other war crimes and crimes against humanity for which the perpetrators must be held accountable.

