Sweden to provide Ukraine with Coast Guard water scooters

European PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 15:00
Swedish flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Swedish government has instructed the Swedish Coast Guard to prepare a batch of water scooters to be handed over to Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Swedish government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Swedish government stated that scooters are in demand in Ukraine and, based on the Coast Guard's information, they can be immediately transferred to Ukraine.

The Coast Guard announced its readiness to transfer a batch of scooters to Ukraine on 21 December 2023.

Prior to that, the Swedish government had instructed it to study the possibility of transferring ships and other equipment to Ukraine free of charge.

Ukraine will receive a total of nine scooters.

The equipment used by the Swedish Coast Guard was dismantled from the scooters before shipment.

Background:

  • On 14 March, Sweden reportedly decided to donate €30 million to support the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
  • On 12 March, the US announced the transfer of a US$300 million security assistance package to Ukraine, the first one since late 2023, as additional funding has been blocked by the US Congress.

