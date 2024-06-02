One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

The Liut (Fury) Assault Brigade of Ukraine’s National Police has published a video from Vovchansk in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, where battles are ongoing.

Source: Liut (Fury) Assault Brigade of Ukraine’s National Police on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "Vovchansk. Shots of the city destroyed by the Russians."

Previously: On 1 June, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, Spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, said that Ukraine’s Defence Forces control around 70% of the city.

At the same time, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russian artillery nearly destroyed the northern half of Volchansk within three weeks of the Russian offensive. The project says 50-80% of the city's buildings have been destroyed and cannot be rebuilt.

Support UP or become our patron!