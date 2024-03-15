All Sections
Russia recruits increasingly more foreign mercenaries to fight against Ukraine – video

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 15 March 2024, 15:54
Mercenaries captured during hostilities by Ukrainian forces. Photo: Ukraine Media Centre

Russia has been recruiting an increasing number of mercenaries from countries with challenging economic situations to fight against Ukraine.

Source: Petro Yatsenko, representative of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, at a press conference at the Ukraine Media Centre

Quote: "Russia's mobilisation resources are depleting. And we see that Russia has stepped up its efforts to recruit citizens from countries with a challenging economic situation to fight at the front."

Details: The press conference featured five Nepalese nationals captured by Ukrainian forces during hostilities, as well as citizens of Cuba, Sierra Leone, and Somalia.

Yatsenko stressed that Russia uses mercenaries as cannon fodder, deceiving and refusing to train them. One in 1,000 ends up captured.

The representative also noted that they can only be convicted for being mercenaries. However, they are currently being held as prisoners of war.

The mercenaries themselves claimed that they had been promised work in logistics and field hospitals but were instead dispatched to the battlefield.

Support UP or become our patron!

