Russians strike Konotop in Sumy Oblast
Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the evening of 15 March.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Air Force
Quote: "The Russian terrorists continue to commit crimes against the civilian population of Sumy Oblast. Today the enemy launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the city of Konotop. All the necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being established."
Details: The Ukrainian Air Force had reported launches of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in Sumy and Donetsk Oblasts on the evening of 15 March.
Background: All the residents of 22 settlements in three districts of Sumy Oblast near the Russian border have been evacuated.
