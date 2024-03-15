All Sections
Russians strike Konotop in Sumy Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 15 March 2024, 22:01
Russians strike Konotop in Sumy Oblast
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the evening of  15 March.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "The Russian terrorists continue to commit crimes against the civilian population of Sumy Oblast. Today the enemy launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the city of Konotop. All the necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being established."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force had reported launches of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in Sumy and Donetsk Oblasts on the evening of 15 March.

Background: All the residents of 22 settlements in three districts of Sumy Oblast near the Russian border have been evacuated.

Subjects: warSumy Oblast
