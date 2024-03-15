All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

All residents evacuate from 22 settlements near Russian border in Sumy Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 15 March 2024, 20:56
All residents evacuate from 22 settlements near Russian border in Sumy Oblast
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

All residents of 22 settlements in the three districts of Sumy Oblast near the Russian border have evacuated.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 4,523 people, including 829 children, have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of Sumy Oblast.

Advertisement:

In particular, more than 180 residents have left Velyka Pysarivka hromada in the Okhtyrka district, where the security situation is currently the most acute, over the past three days [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. The largest number of people – 84 residents, including 20 children – left Velyka Pysarivka after heavy attacks on the hromada.

In the last five days alone, attacks on the hromada killed 3 people and injured 13, Sumy Oblast Military Administration says.

Regional authorities in cooperation with the military and law enforcement are organising evacuation of residents there. For those seeking to evacuate the border area, Sumy Oblast Military Administration urged residents to contact local authorities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastevacuation
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing almost 500 explosions and injuring 5 people in one day
Russians attack border areas of Sumy Oblast, injuring four people
Russian attacks cut TV and radio signal in Sumy Oblast, mobile phone service disruptions possible
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: