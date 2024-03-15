All residents evacuate from 22 settlements near Russian border in Sumy Oblast

All residents of 22 settlements in the three districts of Sumy Oblast near the Russian border have evacuated.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 4,523 people, including 829 children, have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of Sumy Oblast.

Advertisement:

In particular, more than 180 residents have left Velyka Pysarivka hromada in the Okhtyrka district, where the security situation is currently the most acute, over the past three days [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. The largest number of people – 84 residents, including 20 children – left Velyka Pysarivka after heavy attacks on the hromada.

In the last five days alone, attacks on the hromada killed 3 people and injured 13, Sumy Oblast Military Administration says.

Regional authorities in cooperation with the military and law enforcement are organising evacuation of residents there. For those seeking to evacuate the border area, Sumy Oblast Military Administration urged residents to contact local authorities.

Support UP or become our patron!