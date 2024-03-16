Deployment of Western troops in Ukraine threatens with World War III – Italian Foreign Minister

Antonio Tajani, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, has sharply rejected the idea raised by French President Emmanuel Macron of the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Source: Tajani, quoted by the AGI portal, European Pravda reports

Details: Tajani said that it "would be a mistake" for NATO to send troops to Ukraine, which "we must help defend". "To enter the war with Russia means the threat of World War III," he added.

Quote: "Our military is doing well what they are doing in the Red Sea to protect our ships; they are doing well what they are doing in Lebanon, in Africa and in Iraq. Our military are the bearers of peace, guarantees and freedom. We are not at war with Russia," the Italian foreign minister stressed.



Background:

The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron, commenting on the idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine, stressed that if such a scenario were to be implemented, French forces would not go on the offensive against Russia.

French politicians attacked Macron after his recent interview regarding his support for Ukraine.

Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, has said that Western countries, including the United States, should not completely rule out the idea of sending troops to Ukraine if the situation there deteriorates.

