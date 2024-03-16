All Sections
Finnish Foreign Minister says West should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine in future

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 March 2024, 02:48
Finnish Foreign Minister says West should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine in future
Elina Valtonen. Photo: Getty Images

Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, has said that Western countries, including the United States, should not completely rule out the idea of sending troops to Ukraine if the situation there deteriorates.

Source: Valtonen in an interview with NatSec Daily, quoted by Politico

Quote from Valtonen: "It’s important that we not rule everything out for the long term, because we never know how serious the situation becomes.

But the Finnish position is clear: We are not right now sending any troops and not willing to discuss that."

Details: Politico pointed out that Valtonen’s statement was more about a long-term prospect.

"Valtonen’s remark was about a longer-term, hypothetical choice. But her reasoning shows that, as the war drags on, European countries who could face immediate danger from an emboldened Moscow may be willing to consider the option more seriously," Politico noted.

