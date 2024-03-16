Boban Radović, Secretary General of the Free Montenegro party and a member of the Podgorica City Council, has travelled to Russia as an "international observer" in the so-called presidential election.

Source: Vladislav Dajković, the leader of Free Montenegro, in a comment to the Pobjeda portal, European Pravda writes

Details: Dajković said that Radović, an "observer" in the Russian "elections", is "a young man who has his own attitude and beliefs", "adheres to the true Montenegrin tradition", and "of course, he can absolutely be an observer in the elections in Russia".

The leader of Free Montenegro also noted that other representatives of the party took part in the youth summit in Sochi, and he was "proud" of this. "Long live Russia; long live free Montenegro," Dajković concluded.

Representatives of the Free Montenegro party were on the list of the Europe Now Movement in the last local elections in Montenegro in October 2022.

On social media, Dajković himself opposes Montenegro's membership in NATO and posts photos of his trips to Russia.

Background:

Three members of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party from the Bavarian state parliament also travelled to Russia to observe the 17 March presidential "election" at an invitation from Russia.

Meanwhile, civilised countries have condemned these "elections".

