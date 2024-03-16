All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Member of Montenegrin capital's Council goes to Russia to "observe" Putin's "elections"

European PravdaSaturday, 16 March 2024, 14:12
Member of Montenegrin capital's Council goes to Russia to observe Putin's elections
Stock photo: Getty Images

Boban Radović, Secretary General of the Free Montenegro party and a member of the Podgorica City Council, has travelled to Russia as an "international observer" in the so-called presidential election.

Source: Vladislav Dajković, the leader of Free Montenegro, in a comment to the Pobjeda portal, European Pravda writes

Details: Dajković said that Radović, an "observer" in the Russian "elections", is "a young man who has his own attitude and beliefs", "adheres to the true Montenegrin tradition", and "of course, he can absolutely be an observer in the elections in Russia".

Advertisement:

The leader of Free Montenegro also noted that other representatives of the party took part in the youth summit in Sochi, and he was "proud" of this. "Long live Russia; long live free Montenegro," Dajković concluded.

Representatives of the Free Montenegro party were on the list of the Europe Now Movement in the last local elections in Montenegro in October 2022.

On social media, Dajković himself opposes Montenegro's membership in NATO and posts photos of his trips to Russia.

Background:

  • Three members of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party from the Bavarian state parliament also travelled to Russia to observe the 17 March presidential "election" at an invitation from Russia.
  • Meanwhile, civilised countries have condemned these "elections".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ELECTIONSMontenegroPutin
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
ELECTIONS
Russian elections are Putin's self-proclamation in sterile conditions – Ukraine's ambassador at UN Security Council
Moldova vows response to Russia's holding presidential elections in occupied Transnistria
EU Council President sarcastically congratulates Putin for winning upcoming election
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: