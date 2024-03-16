All Sections
190 adults and children evacuated from border areas of Sumy Oblast – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 March 2024, 15:49
School bus. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Within three days, police evacuated 190 people, including 26 children, from the Velyka Pysarivka hromada in Sumy Oblast (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: Juvenile police officers, together with a community police officer, assisted in transporting children from distant villages to the evacuation bus.

Already in safer places, the families were met again by police officers who helped them with the arrangement and provision of necessary things.

 

Background: Recently, the Russians dropped bombs on the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

As a result of the attack, five children were injured.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastevacuationchildren
