190 adults and children evacuated from border areas of Sumy Oblast – photo
Saturday, 16 March 2024, 15:49
Within three days, police evacuated 190 people, including 26 children, from the Velyka Pysarivka hromada in Sumy Oblast (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).
Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs
Details: Juvenile police officers, together with a community police officer, assisted in transporting children from distant villages to the evacuation bus.
Advertisement:
Already in safer places, the families were met again by police officers who helped them with the arrangement and provision of necessary things.
Background: Recently, the Russians dropped bombs on the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.
As a result of the attack, five children were injured.
Support UP or become our patron!