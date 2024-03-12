All Sections
Five children injured due to Russian air strike on Sumy border

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 March 2024, 23:18
Five children injured due to Russian air strike on Sumy border
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops dropped bombs on the Velykopysarivka hromada in Sumy Oblast on 12 March, injuring 5 children. Another man was wounded in the attack on the Myropillia hromada (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russian forces dropped bombs on the Velykopysarivka hromada, using an aircraft. The attack injured five children.

Artillery and mortar attacks occurred in the Myropillia hromada. A local resident was wounded in a mortar attack.

In total, during the day, Russians fired on the border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast 82 times; 383 explosions were recorded.

Quote: "In the Krasnopillia hromada, the enemy fired from artillery (19 explosions) and mortars (19 explosions).

A mortar attack took place in the Znob-Novhorod hromada (10 explosions).

In the Bilopillia hromada, artillery (51 explosions), mortar (19 explosions), LNG (10 explosions), MLRS (8 explosions) and FPV kamikaze drone strikes (4 explosions) were recorded.

The Russians dropped 10 mines on the territory of the Khotin hromada. There was also an artillery attack (6 explosions).

In the Seredyna-Buda hromada, the enemy used MLRS (4 explosions) and mortars (22 explosions). There was also an attack by an FPV kamikaze drone (1 explosion).

Artillery shelling occurred in the Esman hromada (7 explosions).

Another artillery shelling was recorded in the Vorozhba hromada (7 explosions).

There were artillery (60 explosions) and mortar bombardments (11 explosions), as well as helicopter attacks with rockets (43 explosions) in the Velykopysarivka hromada.

In the Trostianets hromada, a guided aerial bomb was dropped (1 explosion).

In the Yunakivka hromada, UAVs dropped explosives (4 explosions); a kamikaze drone strike (1 explosion) and artillery shelling (9 explosions) occurred there.

In the Shalyhyne hromada, 11 mines were dropped on the territory of the hromada.

Mortar attacks were reported in the Putyvl hromada (17 explosions).

In the Nova Sloboda hromada, the Russians fired mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (9 explosions). "

Sumy Oblastchildren
