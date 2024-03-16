Germany reacts to Russian strikes on Odesa that took over 20 lives

The German Foreign Ministry has called the Russian missile attacks on Odesa to be perfidious and expressed support for Ukraine.

Source: German Federal Foreign Office on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The German Federal Foreign Office noted that civilians, including rescue workers, were killed as a result of Russian strikes again.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Such perfidious attacks are an integral part of Russia's war of aggression. Today, we stand more firmly than ever on the side of Ukraine," Berlin said.

Russia has again attacked innocent civilians in #Odessa - over 20 people, including rescue workers, were murdered by Putin this time. Such perfidious attacks are an integral part of Russia's war of aggression. Today, we stand more firmly than ever on the side of #Ukraine. — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) March 16, 2024

Background:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on US House Speaker Mike Johnson to finally take steps to approve aid to Ukraine, advising him to look at the consequences of Russia's strikes on Odesa.

The death toll from the strikes rose to 21 on 16 March as another rescue worker from the State Emergency Service passed away in the hospital. He was injured while performing his duties in the second missile strike by the Russians on Odesa.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces reported that Russia attacked Odesa with an Iskander-M tactical missile system.

Support UP or become our patron!