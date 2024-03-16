All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany reacts to Russian strikes on Odesa that took over 20 lives

European PravdaSaturday, 16 March 2024, 17:32
Germany reacts to Russian strikes on Odesa that took over 20 lives
The flag of Germany. Stock photo: Getty Images

The German Foreign Ministry has called the Russian missile attacks on Odesa to be perfidious and expressed support for Ukraine.

Source: German Federal Foreign Office on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The German Federal Foreign Office noted that civilians, including rescue workers, were killed as a result of Russian strikes again. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "Such perfidious attacks are an integral part of Russia's war of aggression. Today, we stand more firmly than ever on the side of Ukraine," Berlin said.

Background:

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on US House Speaker Mike Johnson to finally take steps to approve aid to Ukraine, advising him to look at the consequences of Russia's strikes on Odesa.
  • The death toll from the strikes rose to 21 on 16 March as another rescue worker from the State Emergency Service passed away in the hospital. He was injured while performing his duties in the second missile strike by the Russians on Odesa.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Forces reported that Russia attacked Odesa with an Iskander-M tactical missile system.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germany
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Germany
German intelligence warns of Russian attack on NATO from 2026, media says
German foreign minister tries to change Scholz's mind about supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles
Media learns main reason why Germany does not supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: