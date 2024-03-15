All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacked Odesa with Iskander ballistic missiles on 15 March – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 15 March 2024, 15:23
Russia attacked Odesa with Iskander ballistic missiles on 15 March – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Russia attacked Odesa with an Iskander M tactical missile system on the afternoon of 15 March.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy insidiously attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, firing Iskander-M missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea."

Advertisement:

Details: As a result of the Russian current missile attack on the city's civilian infrastructure, a three-storey building of a recreational facility was destroyed, and at least ten private buildings, a car repair service company, a low-pressure gas pipeline, ambulances and fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March
All PhotoS: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March

Firefighters have extinguished the fire. The rubble is being cleared.

The reports indicate that 14 people were killed, including residents of the area, a doctor and a rescue worker. 46 people were injured, including eight rescue workers.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March

Relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

The rest of the information is being clarified, the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikewar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
missile strike
Paramedic and emergency worker killed at scene of Odesa attack by additional Russian strike
Russians attack Sumy Oblast civilian infrastructure with UAVs and missiles at night
Russia attacks Odesa Oblast this afternoon: missile falls on approach to coast
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: