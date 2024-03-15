Russia attacked Odesa with Iskander ballistic missiles on 15 March – photo

Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Russia attacked Odesa with an Iskander M tactical missile system on the afternoon of 15 March.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy insidiously attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, firing Iskander-M missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea."

Details: As a result of the Russian current missile attack on the city's civilian infrastructure, a three-storey building of a recreational facility was destroyed, and at least ten private buildings, a car repair service company, a low-pressure gas pipeline, ambulances and fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March All PhotoS: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March

Firefighters have extinguished the fire. The rubble is being cleared.

The reports indicate that 14 people were killed, including residents of the area, a doctor and a rescue worker. 46 people were injured, including eight rescue workers.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March

Relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

The rest of the information is being clarified, the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South said.

