Spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force fired

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, has been fired.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, on Telegram

Details: No grounds were provided for the decision to remove Ihnat from his position. Ihnat has been absent from the public space and has not given any public comments in the past week, though previously he was a frequent guest on the national newscast. Ukrainska Pravda is trying to obtain a comment from Ihnat.

Advertisement:

Quote from Oleshchuk: "I would only thank [Ihnat] twice a year since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: on his birthday and to mark our professional holiday. What was I thanking him for? For the enormous amount of work. And, crucially, for the effort to defeat the enemy on the information front! In Ukraine and abroad… which is why he has received the well-deserved state award from the president of Ukraine.

Today I will thank Yurii Ihnat for the fifth time. I will thank him for his outstanding work as the Head of Public Affairs of the Air Force Command. He will remain in the Air Force and will continue working in another area. I have no doubt he will be no less successful!

Wherever I find myself, I’m sure I will be thanking him more than once!

Life goes on. The most important thing is that we all remain humans."

Support UP or become our patron!