All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Air Force: Russians launch 7 missiles and 16 drones overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 March 2024, 07:27
Air Force: Russians launch 7 missiles and 16 drones overnight
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

The Russians attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, Chernihiv Oblast with two Kh-59 guided missiles, and used 16 Shahed-type attack UAVs on the night of 16-17 March.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force in Telegram

Details: As a result of combat operations, 14 Shaheds were shot down within Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement:

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, were involved in repelling the air attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForceShahed dronemissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force fired
Russians target Kyiv with 15 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs all of them
Air defence downs 27 Russian Shahed drones
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: