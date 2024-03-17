Air Force: Russians launch 7 missiles and 16 drones overnight

The Russians attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, Chernihiv Oblast with two Kh-59 guided missiles, and used 16 Shahed-type attack UAVs on the night of 16-17 March.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force in Telegram

Details: As a result of combat operations, 14 Shaheds were shot down within Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement:

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, were involved in repelling the air attack.

Support UP or become our patron!