Ukraine's Air Force posts footage of anti-drone combat work – video

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has posted footage of mobile fire groups downing Russian Shahed drones in the country's south.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "17 March 2024. Southern direction.

And that is happening every night...

I thank the defenders of the sky for their successful combat work. Together towards victory!"

Previously:

Recently, Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine’s south with kamikaze drones nightly. Odesa Oblast suffers the most.

On the night of 17 March, Russian forces launched 16 Shahed assault drones in Ukraine. According to the Air Force, 14 Shahed UAVs were shot down during combat operations in Odesa Oblast.

