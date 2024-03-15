Russians target Kyiv with 15 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs all of them

The Russians attacked Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with 15 Shahed attack drones on the night of 14-15 March; all the UAVs were destroyed on the approach to the capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration: "Enemy drones approached Kyiv from the north. An air-raid warning was in place for almost an hour in the capital. All the enemy Shahed UAVs heading for Kyiv, which was about a dozen and a half, were destroyed by air defence assets and personnel on the outskirts of the city."

Details: Popko said that the Russians launched the drones from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

According to early reports, there were no casualties or damage in the capital.

Background:

It was reported earlier that the Ukrainian Air Force had destroyed all 27 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine on the night of 14-15 March.

