All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians target Kyiv with 15 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs all of them

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 March 2024, 07:49
Russians target Kyiv with 15 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs all of them
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with 15 Shahed attack drones on the night of 14-15 March; all the UAVs were destroyed on the approach to the capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration: "Enemy drones approached Kyiv from the north. An air-raid warning was in place for almost an hour in the capital. All the enemy Shahed UAVs heading for Kyiv, which was about a dozen and a half, were destroyed by air defence assets and personnel on the outskirts of the city."

Advertisement:

Details: Popko said that the Russians launched the drones from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

According to early reports, there were no casualties or damage in the capital.

Background:

  • It was reported earlier that the Ukrainian Air Force had destroyed all 27 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine on the night of 14-15 March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KyivShahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Kyiv
Kyiv and Brussels seek to start EU accession talks no later than June
1,000 air-raid warnings issued in Kyiv since start of full-scale invasion
The burning of Osokorky: Why Kyiv residents are fighting for a patch of wilderness on the outskirts of the capital
RECENT NEWS
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
15:30
updatedRussian troops hit minibus in Chernihiv Oblast and strike Kherson Oblast, causing fatality and injuries – photo
All News
Advertisement: