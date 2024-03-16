All Sections
Attack on Nikopol district: two people injured and over 30 houses damaged – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 March 2024, 23:24
The aftermath of the bombardment of the Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A man and a woman have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

The aftermath of the bombardment of the Nikopol district
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor bombarded the Nikopol district eight times during the day. They used kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol itself and the Chervonohryhorivka hromada suffered from the Russian terror. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories.] 

A 75-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were injured."

Details: Lysak also said that more than 30 private houses were damaged in the attack. Two outbuildings were destroyed and another six were damaged. Garages and cars, a forklift truck and a greenhouse were smashed. 

 
The aftermath of the bombardment of the Nikopol district
PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

Damage was also caused to an infrastructure facility, where power lines and gas pipelines were hit.

