Attack on Nikopol district: two people injured and over 30 houses damaged – photo
A man and a woman have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The aggressor bombarded the Nikopol district eight times during the day. They used kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol itself and the Chervonohryhorivka hromada suffered from the Russian terror. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories.]
A 75-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were injured."
Details: Lysak also said that more than 30 private houses were damaged in the attack. Two outbuildings were destroyed and another six were damaged. Garages and cars, a forklift truck and a greenhouse were smashed.
Damage was also caused to an infrastructure facility, where power lines and gas pipelines were hit.
