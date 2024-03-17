All Sections
Two agricultural companies damaged in Russian Shahed UAV attack on Odesa Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 March 2024, 06:50
Downed Russian Shahed. Photo: Serhii Naiev on Telegram

Russian loitering munitions damaged two mothballed agricultural companies in Odesa district on the night of 16-17 March. The attacks resulted in fires and severe damage to industrial buildings.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South on Telegram

Details: The fires were quickly extinguished. No people were injured.

Russia persists in its vicious drone terror. Russian forces once again launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast overnight.

The intense combat response lasted for about three hours.

Ukrainian air defence units repelled waves of Russian Shahed loitering munitions launched from temporarily occupied Crimea, coming in from the Black Sea and manoeuvring between residential buildings and in industrial areas of Odesa.

A total of 13 Shahed-type uncrewed aerial vehicles were shot down in the skies of Odesa Oblast and one on approach to Mykolaiv Oblast.

