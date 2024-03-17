All Sections
Ukrainian woman murdered in Germany, attack possibly premeditated

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 17 March 2024, 15:34
Ukrainian woman murdered in Germany, attack possibly premeditated
The place where the body of the woman was founded; her mother and daughter. Collage: Bild

A couple detained on suspicion of murdering a 27-year-old Ukrainian citizen in Germany and kidnapping her child may have planned their actions in advance.

Source: German media, in particular Focus; European Pravda reports

The couple, 43 and 44, were detained in the Rhine-Neckar district on Wednesday evening. Initially, reports indicated that two men had been detained, but later they were identified as a man and a woman. According to Bild, the 44-year-old man is German, while the woman is reportedly from Russia.

On Thursday, they appeared before a judge and were then taken to a correctional facility. The mother of the murdered Ukrainian woman has not yet been found.

During the arrest, a five-week-old girl was placed under guardianship unharmed and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. After a DNA comparison, she was identified as the daughter of the murdered woman.

The child is now under the care of the child protection services.

The detainees are suspected of having planned the murder and abduction. The 44-year-old man, who works as a butcher, is said to have been talking about his newborn child, who is currently in the intensive care unit.

His neighbour told Bild: "The couple has three sons, and the man told me in December that they were having a girl in January. He proudly showed me a pink baby cap for the child. This seemed strange to me because his wife didn't look pregnant at all. But I never expected such a crime. This couple was always very polite and seemed nice."

Background: 

  • Earlier this week, reports emerged that a Ukrainian citizen under temporary protection, who lived in a refugee shelter, was found dead in the west of Germany.
  • Later, reports said that her several-week-old daughter was found alive, while her 51-year-old mother was still missing.

