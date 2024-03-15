All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Missing baby of murdered Ukrainian woman in Germany found alive

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 13:54
Missing baby of murdered Ukrainian woman in Germany found alive
Photo: BILD.de

The missing baby of the murdered Ukrainian woman whose body was recently discovered on the banks of the Rhine River in the western part of Germany has been found alive.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bild

Details: The Mannheim police reported that the several-week-old girl had been under the care of two men. Consequently, these two men, aged 43 and 44, were temporarily arrested on the evening of 13 March.

Advertisement:

Both men are suspected of the woman's murder. They appeared before a judge on 14 March, after which they were taken to a correctional facility.

Police noted that the girl was unharmed but was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. A DNA comparison confirmed that the child is the daughter of the murdered woman. Currently, the girl is under the care of the youth welfare office.

The special Rampe commission (named after the location where the body was found, near a NATO base) had been searching for the child and the mother of the deceased since the woman's body was discovered. The search for the 51-year-old woman is ongoing.

Background:

  • Earlier, police found the body of a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman who lived in a refugee shelter on a Rhine River dam near the town of Gochsheim in Germany.
  • On 10 February, the Basketball Federation of Ukraine reported the tragic death of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov in Germany as a result of an attack.
  • The Federation said that Yermakov and his friend Artem Kozachenko played for the ART Giants (U-19) youth team from Düsseldorf. On the eve of their next match, the young basketball players were attacked with knives in the street simply because they were Ukrainians. Doctors were unable to save Yermakov.
  • On 20 February, Artem Kozachenko, who was stabbed in Oberhausen, Germany, died in hospital.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germanychildren
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Germany
US Defense Secretary to travel to Germany for 20th Ramstein-format meeting
Rheinmetall plans to open at least 4 plants in Ukraine
Bundestag fails to adopt resolution to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: