Missing baby of murdered Ukrainian woman in Germany found alive

The missing baby of the murdered Ukrainian woman whose body was recently discovered on the banks of the Rhine River in the western part of Germany has been found alive.

Details: The Mannheim police reported that the several-week-old girl had been under the care of two men. Consequently, these two men, aged 43 and 44, were temporarily arrested on the evening of 13 March.

Both men are suspected of the woman's murder. They appeared before a judge on 14 March, after which they were taken to a correctional facility.

Police noted that the girl was unharmed but was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. A DNA comparison confirmed that the child is the daughter of the murdered woman. Currently, the girl is under the care of the youth welfare office.

The special Rampe commission (named after the location where the body was found, near a NATO base) had been searching for the child and the mother of the deceased since the woman's body was discovered. The search for the 51-year-old woman is ongoing.

Earlier, police found the body of a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman who lived in a refugee shelter on a Rhine River dam near the town of Gochsheim in Germany.

On 10 February, the Basketball Federation of Ukraine reported the tragic death of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov in Germany as a result of an attack.

The Federation said that Yermakov and his friend Artem Kozachenko played for the ART Giants (U-19) youth team from Düsseldorf. On the eve of their next match, the young basketball players were attacked with knives in the street simply because they were Ukrainians. Doctors were unable to save Yermakov.

On 20 February, Artem Kozachenko, who was stabbed in Oberhausen, Germany, died in hospital.

